Norman Staley Sexton
September 6, 1934 - September 25, 2021
MARION, Va.
Norman Staley Sexton, age 87, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Carrington Place in Wytheville, Va.
Norman was born on September 6, 1934, to the late Clinton and Lessie Smith Sexton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Sexton; and siblings, Oscar Sexton, Wayne Sexton, Wilma Russell and Lena Reedy.
Norman was a faithful employee of Brunswick for over 30 years and loved all his friends there. He was an outdoor person and loved yard work. Any day the temperature would allow he would be out on his front porch looking over his front yard. In his earlier years he enjoyed going to Wythe Raceway with Dave Blessing. He also loved going bear hunting with Dave and while he was not a hunter at all he was great at sitting in the truck and talking to whoever would stay with him.
He is survived by his two children, Randy Sexton and wife, Rhonda, and Rebecca Sexton; grandchildren, Kevin Sexton and wife, Angie, and Brandon Sexton and wife, Meredith; great-grandson, Holden Sexton; brother, Harvey Sexton; sisters, Frances Shupe and Shirley Rouse; several nieces, nephews; and special friends J.W. Dicks, Dave Blessing, and Larry Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Sexton family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 27, 2021.