O. Jane McKamey
January 9, 1941 - December 31, 2021
"She's got a seat on the front row of Heaven's stage, eyes open, smiling as the angels among you sing!"
On December 31, 2021, New Year's Eve, there was another kind of celebration! O. Jane McKamey died ever so peacefully in her sleep at her home. This came just after a day full of laughter and good food and singing on the road! She would be honored for you to know she was about to reach her 81st birthday. Won't Heaven make a wonderful place to celebrate with her Mom and Dad and beloved grandparents!
Jane was born in Bristol, Va. She lived next door to grandparents whom she adored and often walked "all over town" to enjoy a department store or an ice cream or a hotdog. She loved Stonewall Jackson Elementary and would say "when they tear it down, get me a brick!" Being a Virginia High Bearcat made her so proud...especially playing the saxophone in the band. She loved remembering her friends and class occasions. She would go on to proudly attend Mary Washington College, graduate there and spend the next 40 years or so at Eastman in Kingsport. She often spoke of friendships and bosses and flying with the Skylark Club. She loved her job and answered all of the science-y Jeopardy questions with a confident shrug of the shoulders and say, "just stuff I learned at my job". Oh yes, and anything NASCAR, especially if it was relevant to her favorite, Jeff Gordon! She tuned in to TV on Raceday and Sirius when driving. She was all smiles and thumbs up when she completed her charity laps at Bristol Motor Speedway this past summer!
With a giving heart and a compassionate soul, Jane never hesitated to help the animals. She often made time to stop at the new rescue along Hwy 11 in Kingsport. She loved to cuddle the cats and dogs of all ages and sizes and made it her mission to offer food and treats.
And then there was her "hobby", taking after her Dad's LOVE of music, Jane found Sweet Adelines! This 4-part harmony blend of sound gave her such great joy, especially when she realized she could sing everything from the lowest bass rhythm to the embellishing tenor. It wasn't always a happy tone… especially when she was having to pull pork or order Coca – Cola at the annual Appalachian Fair Chorus Fundraiser. She enjoyed over 43 years in Region 14 SAI and stood and emotionally gave her kind Christmas thoughts at our party just 3 weeks ago. Jane will be forever treasured as the Assistant Director of HILLS ARE ALIVE!
She was especially proud of and had the highest hopes for Tina, Tim, Haley and Kira Harris and Tina's sister and brother, Rebecca, Boss and their families.
Most importantly, there was Jane's love of God! She spent years learning and worshiping and standing alongside her mom and dad as they helped build Trinity United Methodist Church in Bristol-a church she called "home". She would enjoy fellowship at Mountain View Methodist in Kingsport while working and living there. Whether she was personally inspired by Upper Room stories, encouraging you through struggles or belting out a hymn, she proclaimed her faith and her future in Heaven!
You couldn't ask for a better friend, a more encouraging teammate or a healthier soul! She will be greatly missed by so many.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Everette A. and Annie Virginia Richards McKamey; and ten treasured aunts and uncles, Hazel, Gertrude, Maymie, Nettie, Leta, James, Earl, Worley, Mack and Claudice. She was also preceded by in death by her two of dearest friends, Sandra McKamey and Mary Inman. And for a long time, she had been missing her best buddy, Gretchen (Dad's dog, but always loyal to Jane!)
She is survived by her best buddies, Banjo and Sally; her sidekick, Marla; dear Sweet Adeline Sisters of Hills Are Alive Chorus, a whole slew of especially close cousins, including Brady Hudson, Patsy Gross, Carolyn Hunigan, Charles Richards, Garry Bishop, Carol Booher, Kathy Pepper, Donna Tate and Cheryl West, and more than 40 extended family members; and her beloved church family.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 P.M., Sunday, January 9, 2022, prior to the service. The funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Graves and the Rev. Robert Kariuki Nyaga officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers are Brady Hudson, Garry Bishop, Don Hunigan, Jim Pepper, Marty Tate and Danny Fee. Honorary pallbearers are members of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Flowers are appreciated but please consider choosing a donation to Trinity United Methodist Church, 320 Carter St., Bristol, VA 24201, or Petworks, 3101 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660.
We would like to especially thank the Akard family for always being so kind. Jane adored David Akard, another cool reunion! Jane also thought the world of Dr. David Thompson.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 7, 2022.