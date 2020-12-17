Obie Kenneth Moore



October 6, 1946 - December 15, 2020



Obie was the son of the late McPherson Moore and Danford Hall. Obie was a 1964 graduate of Damascus High School. He joined the military and served in the United States Army Second Battalion 509 Infantry as a Paratrooper. After his military service he was employed by Chrysler Corporation in Newark, Del. He retired from Chrysler after 31 years of service and returned to Damascus in 2003 to be near his daughters and grandchildren. Obie enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in all sports. From little league through high school, he was their biggest fan. He was also an avid Holston High School sports fan and was his daughter's, Coach Blackburn and the Lady Cavaliers softball teams, biggest fan. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Mack, Charles, Jack and Eddie Moore and three sisters, Anna Lee, Una and Cora.



Obie is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Moore Blackburn and husband, Don and Kathy Moore Campbell and husband, Rob, Damascus, Va.; one sister, Fay Thompson of Aberdeen, Maryland; and five grandchildren (His Little Rascals), Faith Ritchie and fiancé, Jacob Taylor, Carson Blackburn, Kacy Thomson Lester and husband, Hardy, Dalton Thomson and Dylan Thomson. He is also survived by special nephews, Steve and David Thompson, and nieces, Carol Oliver and Sharon Welsh and several others.



Obie chose to donate his body for scientific research through Restore Life USA. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Kathy Campbell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Holston High School Athletic Fund in memory of Obie Moore. Holston High School, 21308 Monroe Road, Damascus, VA 24236



Private ceremony at a later date



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.