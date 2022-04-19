Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Opal Emma Taylor Coe
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Opal Emma Taylor Coe

December 26, 1936 - April 15, 2022

Opal Emma Taylor Coe, age 85, passed away on April 15, 2022, with her brother and sister by her side. Sweet Opal was born in Russell County, Va., on December 26, 1936, to the late Aldie Kirk Taylor and Ira Edgar Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her only child, Randall Carroll Coe, and her four siblings, Jessie Steel, Birdie Caudill, Hie Taylor, and Fount Taylor.

Opal lived in Washington County, Va. most of her life. She had many physical challenges and hardships in her life, but remained optimistic and innovative in overcoming them. She filled the role of caregiver in her family by helping the young mothers after their babies were born, providing childcare for those children, and caring for her elderly mother. Opal was a very special person, well loved by her family and her many, many friends, and she will be sorely missed.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Emma Elizabeth Coe of Roanoke; siblings, Ira Coe and Laura Bordwine, both of Meadowview; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

At Opal's request, all services will be private. The family would like to thank Johnston Memorial Hospital, Choice Healthcare of Abingdon and Caris Home Health for the care provided to Opal, and Joel, Sarah, and Dozer Mitchell who she loved dearly.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradelysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie, is serving the family of Opal Coe.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.