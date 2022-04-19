Opal Emma Taylor Coe
December 26, 1936 - April 15, 2022
Opal Emma Taylor Coe, age 85, passed away on April 15, 2022, with her brother and sister by her side. Sweet Opal was born in Russell County, Va., on December 26, 1936, to the late Aldie Kirk Taylor and Ira Edgar Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her only child, Randall Carroll Coe, and her four siblings, Jessie Steel, Birdie Caudill, Hie Taylor, and Fount Taylor.
Opal lived in Washington County, Va. most of her life. She had many physical challenges and hardships in her life, but remained optimistic and innovative in overcoming them. She filled the role of caregiver in her family by helping the young mothers after their babies were born, providing childcare for those children, and caring for her elderly mother. Opal was a very special person, well loved by her family and her many, many friends, and she will be sorely missed.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Emma Elizabeth Coe of Roanoke; siblings, Ira Coe and Laura Bordwine, both of Meadowview; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
At Opal's request, all services will be private. The family would like to thank Johnston Memorial Hospital, Choice Healthcare of Abingdon and Caris Home Health for the care provided to Opal, and Joel, Sarah, and Dozer Mitchell who she loved dearly.
Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradelysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie, is serving the family of Opal Coe.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 19, 2022.