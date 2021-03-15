Opal Pauline Hartsock
March 14, 2021
Opal Pauline Hartsock, of Bristol, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
She was born in McRoberts Kentucky, raised in Keokee, Virginia to the late James Edward and Daisy Arlena Cody Johnson. She was proud to be a coal miners daughter.
Pauline graduated from Keokee High School and attended Steed Business College.
She later worked for the Faucette Company and retired from Raytheon.
She played the piano and organ over 50 years at Friendship Baptist and Three Springs Baptist, Bristol, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Coy "V.C." Hartsock; siblings, Leo Rex Johnson, Glen Johnson, and Maxie Baker.
She is survived by her "special sister", June Mumpower; loving sons, Roger Dale Hartsock (Josie), Johnny Rhea Hartsock (Angel); several nieces and nephews; special "adopted granddaughter", Abigail Mullins; and special great niece, Laura Turner.
The funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 with the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends 11 to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Due to Covid 19 masks and social distancing will be required. A private interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be sent to Three Springs Baptist Church, 7009 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, VA 24201.
Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the Hartsock family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 15, 2021.