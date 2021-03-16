Opal Pauline Hartsock
March 14, 2021
Opal Pauline Hartsock of Bristol, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord, on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, with the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. Due to Covid 19 masks and social distancing will be required. A private interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be sent to Three Springs Baptist Church, 7009 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, VA 24201.
Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the Hartsock family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.