Opal Pauline Hartsock
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Opal Pauline Hartsock

March 14, 2021

Opal Pauline Hartsock of Bristol, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord, on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, with the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. Due to Covid 19 masks and social distancing will be required. A private interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be sent to Three Springs Baptist Church, 7009 Reedy Creek Road, Bristol, VA 24201.

Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the Hartsock family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
TN
Mar
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
