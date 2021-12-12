Menu
Opal Geneva Perkins Taylor
Opal Geneva Perkins Taylor

BLUFFTON, S.C.

Opal Geneva Perkins Taylor, age 93 and formerly of Princeton, W.Va., passed on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Ridgeland, S.C. Opal was a graduate of Bluefield State College and a social worker for the State of West Virginia for 17 years. She was a member of Pleasant United Methodist Church. Geneva was an active member of the Garden Club, American Cancer Society, the Woman's Club, and a lifelong fan of NASCAR.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ethel Perkins; and siblings, Claude F. Perkins, and Norma Perkins McCalister.

Opal is survived by nieces, Linda (Richard) Schick, Polly (Gary) Bailey, and Sherree (Baynard) Barton; nephews, Claude "Buzz" (Ruby) Perkins, John Perkins, Jeff (Michele) Perkins, and Andrew (Holly) McCalister; and brother-in-law, Herbert McCalister.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens.

Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

The family of Opal Geneva Perkins Taylor is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.
