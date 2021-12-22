Ora Edith Prestrem
Ora Edith Prestrem, age 94, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her home. She was born November 2, 1927, to the late William Arthur Daugherty and Pearlie Mae Swift Daugherty in West Point, Ky. Aside from being a devoted housewife and mother, Edith worked as an Administrative Volunteer for the VFW Auxiliary in Portage, Ind. She did a lot to provide Christmas for veterans' orphans. Her late husband, Jack, served as Chaplain with the VFW for many years and Edith served alongside him. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, was a champion amateur bowler, and coached girls' softball.
In addition to her parents, Edith was also preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years, George M. Strawbridge; her second husband of 40 years, Jack Prestrem; daughter, Pamela Kaye Ogle; two sisters, Noka Etta Daugherty and Nova Mae Gregory.
She is survived by her son, George William Strawbridge and wife, Dr. Wendy Strawbridge, of the home; two sisters, Wanda Westbury and husband, Don, of Portage, Ind. and Blondie V. Moore of Lake Station, Ind.; three grandchildren: Jennifer Leigh Ragan and husband, Joseph, of Abingdon, Va.; Seth Adam Strawbridge and wife, MaKenzie, of Chesterfield, Va.; and Rebekah Ann Strawbridge of Abingdon, Va.; three great-grandchildren; Eli Joseph Ragan, Sophie Kay Ragan, and Eleanor Mae Strawbridge; stepdaughter, Jackie Shook and husband, Jim; stepson, Gregory Prestrem; step-grandchildren Brian Kilpatrick and David Secora; and special friend, Violet Reynolds of Meadowview, Va.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 22, 2021.