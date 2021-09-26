Orban "Jack" Henry Williams
August 17, 1930 - September 21, 2021
BRISTOL, Tenn.
Orban "Jack" Henry Williams, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at The Waters of Bristol, in Bristol, Tenn.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Korea Conflict. Orban was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lottie Williams; brothers, Charles and Bill; and sisters, Jean, Ruby and Nieta.
Orban is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Williams; his daughters, Zanah Smith and husband, Harry, of Spring, Texas, and Hope Leonard and husband, Jon, of Bristol, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Martina Amador, Ashton Leonard Meredith, and Nathaniel Amador; four great-grandchildren, Maddie, Soleil, Lune and Sutton Jack; sister, Nancy Vassallo and husband, Al, of Lynchburg, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services will be conducted on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tenn.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Orban "Jack" Henry Williams family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.