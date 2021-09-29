Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Oscar Barnes
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Oscar Barnes

January 8, 1937 - September 26, 2021

Oscar Barnes, age 84, of Morristown, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Morristown Hamblen County Hospital. He was born on January 8, 1937, in Artemus, Ky., and was a son of the late Will and Matilda West Barnes. He was a retired dairy man.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah R. Nelson Barnes; and siblings, Johnny Barnes, Larnie Barnes, Ben Barnes, Mary Shepherd and Lizzie Hart. Survivors include his daughter, Brenda Wilt and husband, Terry; granddaughter, Tiffany Savage and fiancé, Greg Ward; great-grandsons, James and Skyler Savage; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be private at Shipley Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Sexton officiating. Pallbearers will be Greg Ward, James Savage, Skyler Savage and Tiffany Savage.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.
Weaver Funeral Home
