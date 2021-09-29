Oscar Barnes
January 8, 1937 - September 26, 2021
Oscar Barnes, age 84, of Morristown, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Morristown Hamblen County Hospital. He was born on January 8, 1937, in Artemus, Ky., and was a son of the late Will and Matilda West Barnes. He was a retired dairy man.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah R. Nelson Barnes; and siblings, Johnny Barnes, Larnie Barnes, Ben Barnes, Mary Shepherd and Lizzie Hart. Survivors include his daughter, Brenda Wilt and husband, Terry; granddaughter, Tiffany Savage and fiancé, Greg Ward; great-grandsons, James and Skyler Savage; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be private at Shipley Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Sexton officiating. Pallbearers will be Greg Ward, James Savage, Skyler Savage and Tiffany Savage.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.