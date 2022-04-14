Oscar C. Clear
June 23, 1938 - April 12, 2022
SALTVILLE, Va.
Oscar C. Clear, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Abingdon, Va. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Oscar was loved by all who knew him. He never met a stranger and always had a good story to tell. He was always an avid Virginia Tech Hokies fan. His favorite thing was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Maxie Clear; and one brother, Charles "Wiley" Clear.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years of marriage, Jane M. Clear; his two sons, Gary B. Clear (Missy), and Greg Clear (Jeanette); three brothers, Robert W. (Shon), Don B. Clear, and Dave Clear; four grandchildren, Brittany Clear (Trey), Chase Clear (Kelsey), Dustin Clear (Sami), and Crystal Clear; two great-grandchildren, Mia and Naomi; special nephew, Bobby Mabe (Linda); and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Dunn officiating. The burial will follow at the Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
