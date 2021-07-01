Otis "Hi Joe" Kelly Roop



Otis "Hi Joe" Kelly Roop, age 71, passed away at his home on Monday, June 28, 2021. He was born in Whitetop, Virginia on January 20, 1950, to Roy Lee Roop and Minerva Richardson Roop.



He is survived by his wife, Marsha S. Roop of the home; one son, Joseph M. Roop and wife, Stephanie of Whitetop, Virginia; and adopted son, Matthew Testerman and companion, Cynthia Hall. He is also survived by brothers, Gene Roop and wife, Virginia, Cliff and Faye Roop, Roger and Janet Roop of Buffalo, North Carolina; sisters, Rita Stamper of Whitetop, Ocil Roop and companion, Johnny Davis of Crumpler, North Carolina; and brothers-in-law, Kerry and Donna Ruff; and Eddie and Margaret Walters of Whitetop, Virginia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.



Otis retired from Westinghouse after 21 years of service and was a member of the Mouth of Wilson Masonic Lodge for 49 years.



Pallbearers include Ronnie Richardson, Leon Blevins, P.J. Stamper, Randy Osborne, Kerry Ruff, and Eddie Walters. Ron Blevins and Harold Richardson are honorary pallbearers.



Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Whitetop Presbyterian Church with Lay Pastor Cathy Huttin and Reverend Brian Walls officiating. Burial will take place on the family farm.



Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Rogers Fire and Rescue Department.



Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Roop family.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 1, 2021.