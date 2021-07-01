Otis "Hi Joe" Kelly Roop, age 71, passed away at his home on Monday, June 28, 2021. He was born in Whitetop, Virginia on January 20, 1950, to Roy Lee Roop and Minerva Richardson Roop.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha S. Roop of the home; one son, Joseph M. Roop and wife, Stephanie of Whitetop, Virginia; and adopted son, Matthew Testerman and companion, Cynthia Hall. He is also survived by brothers, Gene Roop and wife, Virginia, Cliff and Faye Roop, Roger and Janet Roop of Buffalo, North Carolina; sisters, Rita Stamper of Whitetop, Ocil Roop and companion, Johnny Davis of Crumpler, North Carolina; and brothers-in-law, Kerry and Donna Ruff; and Eddie and Margaret Walters of Whitetop, Virginia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Otis retired from Westinghouse after 21 years of service and was a member of the Mouth of Wilson Masonic Lodge for 49 years.
Pallbearers include Ronnie Richardson, Leon Blevins, P.J. Stamper, Randy Osborne, Kerry Ruff, and Eddie Walters. Ron Blevins and Harold Richardson are honorary pallbearers.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Whitetop Presbyterian Church with Lay Pastor Cathy Huttin and Reverend Brian Walls officiating. Burial will take place on the family farm.
Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Rogers Fire and Rescue Department.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Roop family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 1, 2021.
Sponsored by Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence.
20 Entries
Marsha, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. Otis was a good friend and a fine man. I always enjoyed our get-togethers at Cracker Barrel.
Bob Mercer
Friend
July 3, 2021
God be with you and Joey so sorry about Joe loved him. Prayers for family.
Jeanee Buchanan
Family
July 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of Otis passing. My prayers are with his family. I worked with and car pooled to work with Otis. Many good memories of our times working together. He was a good friend and hard working man. Rest in peace!!!!!
Reb
R. C. (Reb) Stiltner
Work
July 1, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Marsh so sorry for your loss may god bless you during this time. love you all.
GARY PENNINGTON
Friend
July 1, 2021
Marsha, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family as you navigate these days. Joe will be remembered with fond memories in the months and years ahead.
Donna Rotenberry
July 1, 2021
Marsha my Thoughts and Prayers are with you and everyone
Todd Ruff
Family
June 30, 2021
Rest Well Joe, May Peace Be With You.
KERRY RUFF
Family
June 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lisa Barr
Friend
June 30, 2021
Hi Joe was a very kind hearted person. He was always good to me as my parents (Boot and Rita) ,sister (Melinda) , brother (Mark) and I (Melissa) were his neighbors. Prayers up for the family.
Melissa Pennington
Friend
June 30, 2021
Marsha and family....It is my prayer that God will give all of you his comfort and peace in the passing of Hi-Joe. He will be remembered as a friendly, kind and gentle soul.
Adiniah and Loren Shumate
June 30, 2021
Marsha, Joey and family I'm so sorry to hear about Joe. May God bless you all in your time of sorrow.
Marilyn Taylor
Friend
June 30, 2021
Words can not express our sorrow. We are praying for you Marsha and family. We will miss dear Otis so terribly bad but will remember each smile, laugh, and wonderful time we spent together. Marsha you are part of our family and we will look to honor Otis' memory together and look forward to time spent with you.
Ron & Sheila Blevins
Family
June 30, 2021
Ocil I am sorry about the loss of your brother
Celia Stuart
Coworker
June 30, 2021
Marsha so sorry to hear about Hi Joe,I remember him well growing up,and enjoyed sitting in lodge with him.I was just so happy when I ran into you and him a food city. God bless you and the family
James Carl Day
Classmate
June 30, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Jason Cline
Friend
June 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Reid & Faye Osborne
Friend
June 29, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rita/Boot Pennington
Friend
June 29, 2021
Hi-Joe was a special person
Rita/Boot Pennington
Friend
June 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you all during this difficult time.
Naomi Wiles
June 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.