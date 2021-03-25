Pairelee Rose Davidson Tolbert
July 17, 1921 - March 23, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Pairelee Rose Davidson Tolbert, 99 years of age, of Glade Spring, Va. formally from North Holston. Went home to rejoice with our Lord on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born July 17, 1921 in McDowell County, W.Va. She is of the Freewill Baptist faith. To all of us she was a dear precious Mother, Stepmother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-great-Grandmother, and a beautiful Sister, aunt and friend.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Clint and Maggie Rose; her first husband, William St. John Davidson; her second husband, Matthew O. Tolbert Sr.; two sons, Jerry F. Davidson Sr., Bobby W. Davidson; a sweet stepdaughter, Debra [Ginger] Frye; grandson, John William Davidson; two brothers, Basil and Walter Rose; eight sisters, Idanell, Viola, Elva, Eloise, Lillie, Freda, Reba, and Sylvia.
Survivors include all of her beautiful children whom she loved with all her heart, two sons, Junior (June) Davidson, Michael (Jill) Talbert of Saltville, Va.; a wonderful stepson, Matthew (Margaret) Tolbert Jr. of Kingsport, Tenn.; five daughters, Mary (Bob) Dinsmore, Teresa (Michael) Morgan of Saltville, Va., Melody (Keith) Myers of Marion, Va., Karen and Sharon Tolbert of the home Glade Springs, Va.; two wonderful stepdaughters, Cathy (Jerry) "Byrd" Frye, Delilah (Gary) Olinger; a special daughter-in-law, Sheila Davidson of Saltville, Va.; special family friend, Noah Roberts and family; also 20 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Dr. Robert Clampitt and nurse Sheila Hill for all their wonderful care through many years. Thanks to all the nurses and hospice care of Home Nursing Company of Chilhowie Va. for the care they've given her the last few years, they were a blessing to us. And thanks to Dr. Mark Handy for his hospice care.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor David Gibson officiating. The burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Pairalee Rose Tolbert family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 25, 2021.