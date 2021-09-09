Menu
Palma "Pal" Ball
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Palma "Pal" Ball

January 6, 1940 - September 7, 2021

MARION, Va.

Palma Lee "Pal" Ball age 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. Pal was born in Chilhowie, Va. to the late Wiley A. and Inez Marie Ball. He was also preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Fred and Margaret Fleenor and several brother and sisters-in-law.

Pal worked for Harwood for over 20 years, and then later retired from Visador.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Ann Ball of Marion; three children, Fred (Becky) Ball of King, N.C., Sonia (Rick) Hall of Marion, and Michael Boyette of Ga.; grandchildren, Tyler, Ethan, Kelee, Blake, Dalton, Brodie, Evelyn, and Zander; great-grandchild, Carson; two special nieces, Kimberly Ball and Mary Breen; great-nieces and nephews, Carrie (Casey) Price, Zachary, Sarah (Tanner), and Blake Robinson; sisters-in-law, Kay Fleenor and Barbara Choate; sisters, Carol West, Charlotte Clark, Eleanor Church, and Barbara Shelton; and brothers, Paul Ball (Mary), Johnny Ball, Doug Ball (Lorene), Randal Ball (Carol), and Manuel Ball (Sheila).

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with the Rev. Dennis Eller officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradlesyfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Ball family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Sep
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts are with the family. You were such a huge part of my childhood and I'm so very thankful.
May he rest in peace!
Dwain and Judy McMahan
Friend
September 10, 2021
Destiny Goodman
September 10, 2021
My love and prayers are with you at this time Ann and Sonia. May God bless you with peace and comfort knowing you will see him again.
Brad and Maxine Starkey
Friend
September 9, 2021
Palma was a great man. I loved caring for him, watching him smile when I said or did funny things. I sent my condolences to the family. He will be greatly missed at FMM.
Fly High sweet Palma
Cecilia Holman
Friend
September 9, 2021
I am very shocked and saddened to hear of Pam's passing. My sincerest condolences. He and his first wife were good friends of my parents (David and Betty Sadler) for many years. Prayers for the family. May God wrap you in His loving arms and comfort you during this difficult time.
Mary (Sadler) Gillespie
Friend
September 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for u all .
Judy Olinger
Friend
September 8, 2021
Dear Sonia and Family, I’m so very sorry to hear about your dad passing. Wish I could do or say something to ease your pain. I know you were such an angel to help me so much with my mom and dad that I will never ever forget. You are a blessing. Please know your dad will always be with you in heart and spirit.
With heartfelt sympathy,
Sandy Gilreath
Friend
September 8, 2021
Sandy Gilreath
Friend
September 8, 2021
Sonia, We are so sorry to hear of your dad’s passing! Praying for God’s comfort for you and your family.
Donald & Tammy Davidson
Friend
September 8, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers of comfort to the family and friends. Doug was/is a wonderful friend.
Julie Snider
Friend
September 8, 2021
