Pamela Ann Miller Hayes
December 31, 1959 - October 22, 2020
MARION, Va.
Pamela Ann Miller Hayes, age 60, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Roanoke, Va.
Pamela loved Jesus – and after that it was a love of crocheting and fussing at Ted because he probably needed it. Pamela's sense of humor was as big as her heart. She would take in anyone and love them as her own. Pamela was an excellent cook who was famous for her butterscotch pies. She has a love for people's souls – she wanted everyone to be with her in heaven. Pamela was faithful to her Lord and her church, Mt. Zion Temple. Her laugh, smile, love and prayers will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Miller; brother, Alvin Miller; and Pastor Robyn Turner, who was just like a sister.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Ted Hayes; mother, Margaret Ann Brookins Miller; brother, Mike Miller and wife, Dixie all of Marion, Va.; special nephews, Justin and Josh Miller; and many other loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor LaTara Cross and Pastor Levi Turner officiating. Burial was private. The family received friends on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
. Care for Pamela's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
