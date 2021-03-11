Pamela "Pam" Ford Epperson
May 20, 1957 - March 10, 2021
Pamela "Pam" Ford Epperson, age 63, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
She was born May 20, 1957 to the late Ralph and Helen Ford. Pam was born and raised in Bristol and lived and worked there her entire life. She was a devoted school and little league helper for her children through the years and then a dedicated insurance agent for the last 25 years. She attended Anderson Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tenn.
Pam is survived by her son, Craig Epperson of Bristol, Tenn.; daughter, Tara Epperson of Johnson City, Tenn.; brother, Don Ford of Bristol, Tenn.; sister, Patti Darnell and husband, Clarence of Charlotte, N.C.; brother-in-law, Carl Bridges of Knoxville, Tenn.; nephews, Tyler Gause, Bronson Gause, Donald Bridges; and nieces, Olivia Ford and Cynthia Bridges Coffey; and several great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Griffith officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Haven of Rest, one of Pam's favorite charities. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: TYFYDU
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.