Pamela Ford "Pam" Epperson
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Pamela "Pam" Ford Epperson

May 20, 1957 - March 10, 2021

Pamela "Pam" Ford Epperson, age 63, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

She was born May 20, 1957 to the late Ralph and Helen Ford. Pam was born and raised in Bristol and lived and worked there her entire life. She was a devoted school and little league helper for her children through the years and then a dedicated insurance agent for the last 25 years. She attended Anderson Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tenn.

Pam is survived by her son, Craig Epperson of Bristol, Tenn.; daughter, Tara Epperson of Johnson City, Tenn.; brother, Don Ford of Bristol, Tenn.; sister, Patti Darnell and husband, Clarence of Charlotte, N.C.; brother-in-law, Carl Bridges of Knoxville, Tenn.; nephews, Tyler Gause, Bronson Gause, Donald Bridges; and nieces, Olivia Ford and Cynthia Bridges Coffey; and several great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Griffith officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Haven of Rest, one of Pam's favorite charities. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: TYFYDU

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: TYFYDU
TN
Mar
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just heard about Mrs. Epperson and her passing. I truly always loved her like a mother. I grew up with her kids in Springfield Acres right next door. Such a terrible loss and I personally will miss her beautiful smile.
Justin Booher
March 17, 2021
Pam will be missed at church so much, She was a wonderful lady. Someone easy to work with and cared for others. I will miss seeing her.
mary rogers
March 12, 2021
Pam was a loving and wonderful person she will be missed by all who knew her.now she can rest peacefully in the arms of Jesus.
Lyle and Paula Shaffer
March 12, 2021
You all are in our thoughts and prayers and Pam my little sis will be missed forever. Those we Love don´t go away,they walk beside us every day. Unseen,unheard,but always near,so loved so missed,so very dear. Love to all
Suzi and Mike & Family
March 11, 2021
We are sad to see a great lady leave her earthly home. Many memories of her family come alive as she was loved and always smiling. Dear family she awaits you in heaven.
Wilma Hall
March 11, 2021
Tara & Craig, We are so grieved by the loss of your precious mom; she was an Angel. We cherish so many memories with your family over the years of our friendship. Our hearts are broken for you. She will be greatly missed by the `Springfield gals;´ her laughter and sweet spirit were contagious ! May God bless, comfort, and surround you both with His abiding love.
Diane and Allen Cross
March 11, 2021
