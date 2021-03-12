Pamela "Pam" Ford Epperson
May 20, 1957 - March 10, 2021
Pamela "Pam" Ford Epperson, age 63, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
The funeral service will be private in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Griffith officiating and will be livestreamed to the public 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: TYFYDU.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Haven of Rest, one of Pam's favorite charities.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 12, 2021.