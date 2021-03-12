Tara & Craig, We are so grieved by the loss of your precious mom; she was an Angel. We cherish so many memories with your family over the years of our friendship. Our hearts are broken for you. She will be greatly missed by the `Springfield gals;´ her laughter and sweet spirit were contagious ! May God bless, comfort, and surround you both with His abiding love.

Diane and Allen Cross March 11, 2021