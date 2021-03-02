Menu
Pamela Chatham Karriker
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Pamela Chatham Karriker

February 25, 1956 - February 27, 2021

MARION, Va.

Pamela Chatham Karriker of Marion, passed away on February 27, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, David Shaver.

Pamela is survived by her mother, Gladys Shaver; sister, Pauline Golliher; her brothers, Randy Chatham and Doug Shaver; daughter, Christy Chatham Dunavant and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Austin Dunavant and Caity Dunavant; nephews, Mike Daniel, Robby Daniel, Chris Daniel, and Duncan Chatham; and nieces, Amber Chatham and Kylie Golliher.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her mother's home in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Karriker family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
her mother’s home
Marion, VA
Sorry for your lost. Will try to see you all soon
James Hayes
March 2, 2021
Pam, I’m going to miss you so much, we had a lot of wonderful times, see you on the other side my dear friend. Praying for family and friends. God Bless
Tink Welch
Friend
March 2, 2021
Gladys so sorry to hear about Pam may God Bless you and the whole family . Love and Prayers Anita Henderson McGrady
James And McGrady
Family
March 1, 2021
Pam you are going to be missed.You always made me feel welcome in family.
Sandra Fletcher
Family
March 1, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Pam's passing. We were good friends in high school
God bless the whole family
May she rest in peace
Karen White
Classmate
March 1, 2021
I’m so sorry to learn about Pam’s passing. No words that I say can ease your pain but know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. May our Lord lift each of you in His hands keeping you close providing you with peace, strength and comfort today, tomorrow and all the days to come. Much love to all.
Cindy Poston Blevins
Friend
March 1, 2021
Phyllis Chatham Surber
Family
March 1, 2021
Thelma Chatham Barnhart
Family
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear; our hearts and prayers are with you.
RIP our dear Pam
Becky Davis
Friend
March 1, 2021
