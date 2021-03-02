Pamela Chatham Karriker
February 25, 1956 - February 27, 2021
MARION, Va.
Pamela Chatham Karriker of Marion, passed away on February 27, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, David Shaver.
Pamela is survived by her mother, Gladys Shaver; sister, Pauline Golliher; her brothers, Randy Chatham and Doug Shaver; daughter, Christy Chatham Dunavant and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Austin Dunavant and Caity Dunavant; nephews, Mike Daniel, Robby Daniel, Chris Daniel, and Duncan Chatham; and nieces, Amber Chatham and Kylie Golliher.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her mother's home in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Karriker family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.