Patricia Ruth Hall Bullard
June 28, 1952 - December 6, 2020
Patricia Ruth Hall Bullard, age 68, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center of COVID.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Lou Hall; daughter, Andrea Lynn Jones; her sister, Kathy Ann Slagle; and brother Allen Hall.
She loved to travel and had a tremendous love for her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Blountville and retired after 30 years at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Jerry Bullard; brother, Richard (Doris) Hall and John Hall, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum in Castlewood, Va., with Dr. Clay Austin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Blountville, P.O. Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Bullard family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.