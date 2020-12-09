Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Ruth Hall Bullard
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Patricia Ruth Hall Bullard

June 28, 1952 - December 6, 2020

Patricia Ruth Hall Bullard, age 68, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center of COVID.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Lou Hall; daughter, Andrea Lynn Jones; her sister, Kathy Ann Slagle; and brother Allen Hall.

She loved to travel and had a tremendous love for her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Blountville and retired after 30 years at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Jerry Bullard; brother, Richard (Doris) Hall and John Hall, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum in Castlewood, Va., with Dr. Clay Austin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Blountville, P.O. Box 587, Blountville, TN 37617.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com.

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Bullard family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Temple Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum
Castlewood, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Akard Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Today, December 6, 2021 marks a year since you left us. Your family will always keep you close in our hearts and in our memories.
John W. Hall
Family
December 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear Pat passed she truly gave her life for her sister. I´m very sad that you will go on without her . I was sister in law to kathy slagle and knew Pat through that connection. I will keep you in my prayers and thoughts .
Joyce Malcolm
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Pat was always such a joy to work with - she will be missed.
Deborah Honaker
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I will be praying for you.
Angel Mendoza
December 10, 2020
Jerry I am so sorry for your loss will keep you in my prayers. Sandra
Sandra Owens
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results