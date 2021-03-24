Menu
Patricia Ellen "Pat" Hughes
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Funeral Home
1116 Cedar Valley Drive
Cedar Bluff, VA
Patricia "Pat" Ellen Hughes

Patricia "Pat" Ellen Hughes, age 66, of Atlanta, Ga., passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga., from COVID-19. She was born on October 14, 1954, in Richlands, Va., the daughter of the late Willie Robert and Mary Magdalene (Jackson) Hughes.

Pat graduated from Richlands High School in 1972, attended Southwest Virginia Community College, and Virginia Tech. She worked in Atlanta as a corporate paralegal for the past 35 years. Pat attended the First Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga., where Dr. Charles Stanley is Pastor. Pat loved Virginia Tech Hokie Football, the Atlanta Braves baseball, especially spring training in Florida, and Dallas Cowboys Football. She was a member of the Richlands Eastern Star.

Those who remain to carry on her memories include her brothers, John Hughes and wife, Susan, of Salem, Va., and Ed Hughes and wife, Betty, of Richlands, Va.; special niece, Katie Hughes and special nephew, Willie Hughes; special friends, Ray and Sheri Jackson of Oklahoma, and Danny and Debbie Lester of Richlands, Va.; and numerous others that she shared her life with over the years.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com.

The family of Patricia "Pat" Ellen Hughes is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
