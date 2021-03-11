Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Cleo Wallace Kiser
Patricia Cleo Wallace Kiser

Patricia Cleo Wallace Kiser, 86, born and raised in Russell County, Virginia, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at The Laurels of Hendersonville, Hendersonville, N. C. where she had resided for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Ethel Wallace and her brother, Darryl Wallace.

Survivors include son, Gordon Kiser, Eustus, Fla.; daughter, Kimberly Cory (Rand), Hico, Texas; grandchildren, Sherrie Stovall (Justin), Melbourne Beach, Fla., Vickie Frieling (Kurt), Richardson, Texas, Ethan Cory (Cayla), Stephenville, Texas, Garret Kiser (Jessica), Asheville, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Kaitlyn and Shay Frieling, Austin and Dylan Stovall, Miles Kiser, Keslee and Carsyn Cory; sisters, Louise Pack and Linda Wallace.

We appreciate the dedicated service shown to our mother by Dr. Tryon and the entire staff at The Laurels of Hendersonville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Linda and Gordon and family . God Bless all of you . I miss seeing you guys and think of all of you often !
mike barker
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results