Patricia Cleo Wallace Kiser



Patricia Cleo Wallace Kiser, 86, born and raised in Russell County, Virginia, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at The Laurels of Hendersonville, Hendersonville, N. C. where she had resided for many years.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Ethel Wallace and her brother, Darryl Wallace.



Survivors include son, Gordon Kiser, Eustus, Fla.; daughter, Kimberly Cory (Rand), Hico, Texas; grandchildren, Sherrie Stovall (Justin), Melbourne Beach, Fla., Vickie Frieling (Kurt), Richardson, Texas, Ethan Cory (Cayla), Stephenville, Texas, Garret Kiser (Jessica), Asheville, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Kaitlyn and Shay Frieling, Austin and Dylan Stovall, Miles Kiser, Keslee and Carsyn Cory; sisters, Louise Pack and Linda Wallace.



We appreciate the dedicated service shown to our mother by Dr. Tryon and the entire staff at The Laurels of Hendersonville.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.