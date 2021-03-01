Patricia Gaye Little
October 21, 1957 - February 26, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Patricia Gaye Little, age 63, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Greendale Home for the Aged.
Gaye loved talking, spending time, and joking with the other residents and staff members. She also enjoyed doing word search activities and coloring books.
She's gone to be with Jesus and was of the Holiness faith.
Gaye was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ava Little; brothers, Limmie Little, and Robert Ennis; sisters, Faye Harless, and Mary Ennis.
Gaye is survived by her sister, Linda Price and husband, Jimmy; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Greendale Home for the care they took of her.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, with Pastor Adam Wise officiating. A visitation with family and friends will follow the funeral service.
Interment will take place in Knollkreg Memorial Park, with Joey Malone, James Smith, Bobby Painter, Zack Painter, Billy Shaffer, Devon Hand, and Tanner Armstrong serving as pallbearers.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, which includes wearing of masks, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy rules.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrifuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Patricia Gaye Little is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 1, 2021.