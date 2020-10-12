Menu
Patricia Regina "Pat" Whitaker
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Patricia "Pat" Regina Whitaker

April 13, 1949 - October 10, 2020

Patricia "Pat" Regina Whitaker, age 71, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Pat was born on April 13, 1949 and resided in Bristol, Tenn. her entire life. She retired from Wellmont at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She loved spending time with friends and family, writing poetry, and hummingbirds. Pat was a loving mother, sister, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Patsy Whitaker; and son, Brock Nichols.

Those left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Raymond Clark; children, Angela Range (Rick) and Westley Nichols; stepson, Billy Adams (Jessica); grandchildren, Houston Nichols, Nikisa Nichols, Dylan Nichols; step-grandchildren, Lorvanna Adams, Billy Adams (Uh-Oh), and Melanie Range; brother, Frank Whitaker (Belinda); sisters, Carol Shifflet, and Sandra Sutherland (Jim); and several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Pat will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
