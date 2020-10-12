Patricia "Pat" Regina Whitaker
April 13, 1949 - October 10, 2020
Patricia "Pat" Regina Whitaker, age 71, of Bristol, Tenn., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Pat was born on April 13, 1949 and resided in Bristol, Tenn. her entire life. She retired from Wellmont at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She loved spending time with friends and family, writing poetry, and hummingbirds. Pat was a loving mother, sister, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Patsy Whitaker; and son, Brock Nichols.
Those left to cherish her memory are her fiancé, Raymond Clark; children, Angela Range (Rick) and Westley Nichols; stepson, Billy Adams (Jessica); grandchildren, Houston Nichols, Nikisa Nichols, Dylan Nichols; step-grandchildren, Lorvanna Adams, Billy Adams (Uh-Oh), and Melanie Range; brother, Frank Whitaker (Belinda); sisters, Carol Shifflet, and Sandra Sutherland (Jim); and several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Pat will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 12, 2020.