Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia "Pat" Stewart
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Damascus Road Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Patricia "Pat" Stewart

July 4, 1943 - March 28, 2022

ABINGDON, Va.

Patricia "Pat" Stewart went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was a longtime resident of Washington County, Va. She retired in 2009 from Johnston Memorial Hospital after 31 years of service.

She is survived by her husband, Stoney Stewart of Abingdon, Va.; one sister, Daphne Garrett of Gretna, La.; five children, Chuck Stroup and wife, Heather, of Abingdon, Va., Tammy Johnson and husband, Paul, of Kingsport, Tenn., Jack Stewart and wife, Helen, of Alvarado, Va., Gail Berry of Damascus, Va., and Teena Price of Damascus, Va.; seven grandchildren, Christy Johnson, Chad Johnson, Rebekah Ruben, Leyla Rose, Michael Burnette, Hunter Price, and Austin Berry; great grandchild, John Calvin; two nieces, one nephew; and special friend, Missy Burke; Special thanks to her doctors Dr. Swank, Dr. Robinette, Dr. Cox, and Dr. Armstrong.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Damascus Road Baptist Church with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. with Pastor Caleb Holman officiating. A committal service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Alvarado, Va.

Serving as pallbearers will be, Michael Burnette, Hunter Price, Austin Berry, Mike Stiegers, Joey Burke, and Jonathan Roundtree.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Stewart.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Damascus Road Baptist Church
VA
Mar
31
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Damascus Road Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.