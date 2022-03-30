Patricia "Pat" Stewart
July 4, 1943 - March 28, 2022
ABINGDON, Va.
Patricia "Pat" Stewart went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was a longtime resident of Washington County, Va. She retired in 2009 from Johnston Memorial Hospital after 31 years of service.
She is survived by her husband, Stoney Stewart of Abingdon, Va.; one sister, Daphne Garrett of Gretna, La.; five children, Chuck Stroup and wife, Heather, of Abingdon, Va., Tammy Johnson and husband, Paul, of Kingsport, Tenn., Jack Stewart and wife, Helen, of Alvarado, Va., Gail Berry of Damascus, Va., and Teena Price of Damascus, Va.; seven grandchildren, Christy Johnson, Chad Johnson, Rebekah Ruben, Leyla Rose, Michael Burnette, Hunter Price, and Austin Berry; great grandchild, John Calvin; two nieces, one nephew; and special friend, Missy Burke; Special thanks to her doctors Dr. Swank, Dr. Robinette, Dr. Cox, and Dr. Armstrong.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Damascus Road Baptist Church with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. with Pastor Caleb Holman officiating. A committal service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Alvarado, Va.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Michael Burnette, Hunter Price, Austin Berry, Mike Stiegers, Joey Burke, and Jonathan Roundtree.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 30, 2022.