Patricia Thornburg Webb
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA
Patricia Thornburg Webb

May 19, 1941 - June 9, 2021

Patricia Thornburg Webb, 80, Bristol, Tenn., born on May 19, 1941, went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Thornburg; one brother, Gerald Thornburg; and one grandson, Christopher Stitt.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Thomas Webb; one brother, John Thornburg and wife, Jennifer; one daughter, Tonya Brewer and husband, Scott; one stepson, Scott Webb and wife, Nan; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, various cousins, nephews, nieces, and close friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5825 Old Jonesboro Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Webb and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, (276) 669-6141.

Blevins Funeral

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
So sorry to hear this news. Prayers and sympathy for this whole wonderful family. Pat was the perfect example of a Christian lady. She was one of the warmest and kindest people we ever met.
Joy and Paul Ragan
Friend
June 21, 2021
