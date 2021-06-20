Patricia Thornburg Webb
May 19, 1941 - June 9, 2021
Patricia Thornburg Webb, 80, Bristol, Tenn., born on May 19, 1941, went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021, at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Thornburg; one brother, Gerald Thornburg; and one grandson, Christopher Stitt.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Thomas Webb; one brother, John Thornburg and wife, Jennifer; one daughter, Tonya Brewer and husband, Scott; one stepson, Scott Webb and wife, Nan; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, various cousins, nephews, nieces, and close friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5825 Old Jonesboro Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mrs. Webb and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201, (276) 669-6141.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.