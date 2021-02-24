Patrick Lee McAllister
September 25, 1988 - February 19, 2021
Wytheville, Va.
Patrick Lee McAllister, age 32, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, Tenn.
Patrick didn't know a stranger. He was a friend to everybody. Patrick was always on the go. He loved to hunt and fish. If he had it – you had it, Patrick would give you the shirt off his back and never expect anything in return. His happy outgoing and friendly way will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny D. McAllister Sr.; mother, Rebecca Lynn Wagoner; infant sister, Joanie McAllister; and sister, Rebecca Hope Wagoner.
Patrick is survived by his sisters, Laura Morelock and Suzanne McAllister; brothers, Johnny D. McAllister Jr. and Roy McAllister; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 1, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Cody Sturgill officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Monday, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
To share memories of Patrick Lee McAllister please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Patrick's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.