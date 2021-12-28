Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patsy Jackson Carbary
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
19415 Lee Hwy
Abingdon, VA
Patsy Jackson Carbary

Patsy Jackson Carbary, age 80, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Valley Health Care Center.

She was born on April 21, 1941, to the late Sanford Leroy "S.L." Jackson Jr. and Margaret Lee Neaves Jackson. Patsy was a devoted wife and mother who touched the lives of the many children who she babysat. She was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Patsy was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, the Rev. Robert Lee "Bob" Carbary; and an infant son, Mark Allen Carbary.

She is survived by two children, Robert Lee "Robbie" Carbary II and wife, Candace, of Abingdon; daughter, Laura Paige Carbary Smith and husband, Wayne, of Bristol, Tenn.; two brothers, Ronnie Jackson and wife, Jeni, of Bristol, Tenn., and Richard "Dickie" Jackson and wife, Linda, of Abingdon; two sisters, Brenda Tedder and Debbie Woods, both of Abingdon; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Robert Lee "Robbie" Carbary II, Wayne Smith, Garrett Jackson, Don Carbary, Keith Reeves, and Jacob Reeves will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Dr., Greeneville, TN 37743.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Valley Health Care Center for their excellent care.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook.

Farris Funeral Service

19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA
Dec
30
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Cremation & Funeral Center
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center Forest Hills Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Laura I´m so sorry for your loss. It always hurts to lose a loved one especially our mom. May God give you peace and comfort and you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Brenda Long
December 28, 2021
Robbie & Family, so sorry about your mom. She is at peace & no,more pain. Prayers for you all.
Cecil & Nancy Gobble
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results