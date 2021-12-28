Patsy Jackson Carbary
Patsy Jackson Carbary, age 80, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Valley Health Care Center.
She was born on April 21, 1941, to the late Sanford Leroy "S.L." Jackson Jr. and Margaret Lee Neaves Jackson. Patsy was a devoted wife and mother who touched the lives of the many children who she babysat. She was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Patsy was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, the Rev. Robert Lee "Bob" Carbary; and an infant son, Mark Allen Carbary.
She is survived by two children, Robert Lee "Robbie" Carbary II and wife, Candace, of Abingdon; daughter, Laura Paige Carbary Smith and husband, Wayne, of Bristol, Tenn.; two brothers, Ronnie Jackson and wife, Jeni, of Bristol, Tenn., and Richard "Dickie" Jackson and wife, Linda, of Abingdon; two sisters, Brenda Tedder and Debbie Woods, both of Abingdon; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Robert Lee "Robbie" Carbary II, Wayne Smith, Garrett Jackson, Don Carbary, Keith Reeves, and Jacob Reeves will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Dr., Greeneville, TN 37743.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Valley Health Care Center for their excellent care.
