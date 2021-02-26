Patsy Claudine Kestner
September 21, 1944 - February 24, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Patsy Claudine Kestner, age 76, gained her angel wings on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, surrounded by her family after a long, hard battle with dementia. She now joins her husband Bobby and son, Christopher, in heaven, along with many other loved ones.
Claudine was always very loving and caring to everyone she met. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Claudine enjoyed spending time with her family and church friends, she will truly be missed by all. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert Lee Kestner Sr.; her parents, Joseph and Mabel Doane; one son, Christopher Kestner; three brothers, Bobby "Sip" Doane, Donald "Pug" Doane, and Billy Joe Doane; and two sisters, Mildred Olinger and Rachel Kestner "Poochie".
She is survived by her three sons, Robbie Kestner Jr. and wife, Donna, Johnny Kestner, and Chad Kestner and wife, Kristie; one brother, Jimmy Doane and wife, Judy; three sisters, Betty Jane Doane, Rita Rupe and husband, Bobby, and Daphne McCready and husband, Darrell; seven grandchildren, Joey, Amanda, Cody, Nikki, Kelcey, Rylan, and Colton; seven great-grandchildren, Gavin, Noah, Brianna, Donald, Brantley, and Kaden; special family, Roy and Lois Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her caregivers, Darlene Delp, Kim Collis, and the staff at Caris Hospice for all of their love and care.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor Gary Evans officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery and follow the Covid-19 guidelines.
