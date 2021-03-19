Patsy Sue Reynolds
November 2, 1938 - March 16, 2021
Patsy Sue Statzer Reynolds, 82, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Born in Lebanon, on November 2, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Beecher and Vula Fields Statzer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, the Rev. Billy Joe Reynolds; two sisters and five brothers.
Survivors include her son, Bobby Reynolds and wife, Melody; two grandchildren, Christina Dempsey and husband, Gabriel, and Patton Reynolds and wife, Della; two special great-granddaughters, Elisabeth Reynolds and Emma Reynolds; sister, Ann Nunley; brothers, Jack Statzer and wife, Betty, and Rod Statzer and wife, Brenda, and several nieces and nephews.
Patsy was a longtime member of Chestnut Grove Community Church. She was a former supervisor at Lebanon Apparel where she made many lifelong friends.
A special thank you to Fresenius Kidney Care, Dr. Kyi, Dr. Elmore, and their staff for the loving care provided throughout the years.
The family will be forever grateful to her sister, Ann Nunley, for always being a loving supporter, friend and caregiver.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Reynolds, Gabriel Dempsey, Johnny Long, Gary Ray, Buck Statzer, and Stafford Statzer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Cody Jackson and Tracy Puckett officiating. Interment will follow in the White Family Cemetery in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 19, 2021, after 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid, masks will be required.
Share memories of Patsy and condolences with the Reynolds family at www.owensfuneralservice.com
Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 19, 2021.