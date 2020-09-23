Menu
Patty Finney Wilson
March 23, 1927 - September 21,2020

Patty Finney Wilson, 93, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Lebanon, Va., on March 23, 1927, a daughter of the late Roy and Willie Finney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Edwin Wilson; four brothers, James "Bud" Finney, Don Finney, Charles "Skip" Finney, and Jerry Finney; one sister, Hope Donald; and one grandson, Thomas Luke Arnold.

She was a member and treasurer of McIver Memorial Presbyterian Church. She retired from Paty Lumber Co. and then spent many years working and volunteering at the Bristol Crisis Center. She also volunteered at the Bristol, VA Senior Center, Faith In Action, and Abuse Alternatives.

Patty is survived by her daughter, Leigh Ann Malinay; two sons, William "Ed" Wilson Jr. and wife, Debbie and Larry Wilson; two grandsons, Logan and Cooper Wilson; one granddaughter, Autumn Linkous; and one great-grandson, Jude Wilson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to McIver Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1900 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201, or to Bristol Crisis Center, 100 Oakview Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Wilson and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services

417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.
