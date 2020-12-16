Paul M. Coleman
Paul M. Coleman, son of Raymond B. and Grace F. Coleman, lost his long battle with Parkinson's on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family, longtime employees, B.L. Powell Jr. and Lisa Moneymaker and his caretakers.
Paul Coleman was a native of southwest Virginia, Wytheville, one of nine children. He was raised on a family farm and worked in the family country store. In high school he was named State Livestock Farmer for 1957. He went on to graduate from Virginia Tech. After college, he worked in Northern Virginia as a 4-H agent prior to joining the Navy for two years. Following his Navy enlistment, he was a field man for the Virginia Angus Association where he met his wife of 53 years and partner. From 1967-77, he served as East Coast Regional Manager for the American Hereford Association. During that time he also purchased a farm in Albemarle County as well as an Auction Company which he ran as Coleman Sales Inc. for 40 years. He served on numerous boards including Virginia Angus Association, Virginia Beef Expo, Augusta Cooperative Farm Bureau, and Virginia Farm Bureau. The farm, CStock Farm, is still in operation raising Registered Angus Cattle and run by his son.
Paul is survived by his wife, Virginia; son, Paul M. Coleman Jr. "Peanut"; two sisters, Claudine C. Porter and Elizabeth C. Cook, both of Max Meadows; and two brothers, Durwood Coleman of Lynchburg, and W.G. Coleman of Max Meadows.
Memorial contributions may be given to Virginia Angus Foundation, Virginia Tech or any youth agricultural entity of your choice.
The family is in hopes that a spring memorial service will be possible.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thacker Brothers Funeral Home in Scottsville.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.