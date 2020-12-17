Paul Farnsworth Crowe Sr.
November 30, 1926 - December 13, 2020
Paul Farnsworth Crowe Sr., age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 13, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.
Paul enjoyed Church, Leather crafting, gardening and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.C. "Bob" Crowe and Jennie Lee Stewart Crowe.
He graduated from Blountville High School and joined the Army Aircorp after high school and retired from the U.S. Airforce after 20 years of service and was a triple war Veteran.
Paul is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris June Phillips Crowe; two sons, Paul F Crowe Jr. and wife, Yvonne and Danny Wayne Crowe; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to longtime friend, Mary Campbell, Nazareth and VA healthcare workers.
Due to Covid there will be no public services at this time. The family will announce a gathering at a later date.
A private family graveside services will be conducted at Mountain Home Veteran Cemetery in Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military rites conducted by the Honor Guard at Shaw Air Force Base.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Hills Baptist Church Missions Program, 1769 US-11W, Bristol, TN 37620.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.