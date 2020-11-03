Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul David Heath
1942 - 2020
BORN
February 5, 1942
DIED
November 2, 2020
Paul David Heath

February 5, 1942 - November 2, 2020

MARION, Va.

Paul David Heath age 78, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va.

Paul was born in West Virginia, on February 5, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Bob" and Mary Thompson Heath; siblings, Dewey Heath, Charles Heath, Carrie Justice, Glen Heath, Bobby Joe Heath, and Harold Heath; and a great-granddaughter, Jayden Heath.

Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a hardworking man that retired from the coal mines after 23 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Louise Heath; son, Robert Heath and wife, Linda, of Keyser, W.Va.; daughter, Kelly Brown of Marion; grandchildren, Brittany Hatfield and husband, Adam, Allison Heath and fiancé, Shawn Blankenship, and Tabitha Miller and husband, Earnie; great-grandchildren, Hunter Heath, Aybree and Kayson Hatfield, and Cole Miller; brothers, Riley Heath of Marion, and James Heath of Glade Spring; special friends, Mary and Roger Norman, Paul and Stacy York, and Carolyn Hatfield Heath, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Eddie Foster officiating. Entombment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Rural Retreat. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, November 5, 2020, at the funeral home with a service to follow with Brother Homer Blankenship officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blue Ridge Cancer Center of Wytheville, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Heath family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Nov
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Good by Uncle Paul.Aunt Patsy and Robert you are in our prayers. Love you
Carl Arthur
Family
November 2, 2020
Sorry for your lost
Robert Rowley
Family
November 2, 2020
He was a great guy he enjoyed life to the fullest RIP
Norma Whitt
Family
November 2, 2020