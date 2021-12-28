Lebanon, VA- Paul Gregory Musick, age 49, of Lebanon, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021. Greg was born October 24, 1972. He was a 1990 graduate of Lebanon High School and a 1995 graduate of Bluefield College with degrees in Business Management and Industrial Engineering. He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church in Lebanon. He was employed by W-L Construction Company for twenty-five years and was Vice President of Estimating. Greg enjoyed mowing hay, chasing cattle and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded by his paternal grandparents: H.G. Jr. and Pauline Musick of Honaker; maternal grandparents: Willard and Julia Odum of Lebanon.
He is survived by his father: Paul Musick and wife Tammy of Lebanon; mother: Marla White and husband Ted of Abingdon; sister: Heather Shockley and husband Jonathan of Bluefield; niece: Hannah; nephew: Jacob; step-brothers: Jonathan Fields and wife Nicole and Brandon Fields and wife Crystal of Lebanon; and special friend: Miranda Lester. Also surviving is a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Green Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Don Zampogna and Rev. Jeff Kinder officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Committal service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Green Hills Memory Gardens. Everyone wishing to attend is asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Hawkins, Jay Hawkins, Darrin Morrison, Blake Musick, Skyler Musick, Adam Musick, Jonathan Musick, Chris Musick, Matthew Musick, John Musick, John William Alderson and Nathaniel Kennedy.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Aaron Taylor and W-L Construction Company co-workers.
Combs-Hess Funeral Service
and expressions of sympathy can be made on our Combs-Hess Funeral Service Facebook page. Combs – Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Musick family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.