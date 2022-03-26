Paul Edward Nichols
Paul Edward Nichols, age 81, who was born and raised in Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Samuel Nichols and Gladys (Broyles) Nichols. He was preceded in death by Charles Wayne Nichols, an infant brother and another brother, Robert Nichols.
Paul Nichols had worked on the Apollo Program at NASA before he decided to come home to work at TVA as an electrical engineer. He was the youngest engineer hired at that time. He was employed at TVA for over 25 years until he retired.
Paul loved the Lord and he was a gentle, quiet man who loved his family and loved spending time with them. He enjoyed mowing his yard and being outside, he also loved serving the Lord in music and proudly volunteered as music director at three different churches throughout his life, and sang in a quartet.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife who was the love of his life, Evelyn (Bracewell) Nichols; three children, Alan Nichols, Randy Nichols, and Kim Daniels; two brothers, Elbert Nichols and Jim Nichols, and seven grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Home in Bluff City from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday March 28, 2022. Graveside services will follow at Crumley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
.
The Nichols family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 26, 2022.