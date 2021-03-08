Paul David Norris
January 16, 1948 - March 6, 2021
Paul David Norris, age 73, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 16, 1948, in Abingdon, Va., a son of the late Edgar and Bessie Rush Norris. Paul was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a retired carpenter and tree trimmer. He was pastor of Free Zion Church in Abingdon, Va.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Betty Jean Cox Norris; two sons, David Norris and fiancée, Karon White, and Michael Norris; three grandchildren, Michael D. Norris, Brittany Norris, and Justin Norris; sister, Nora Branson and husband, Bobby; brothers, Thurman Norris and wife, Patsy, Thomas Norris and wife, Emily; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bennie Harris and the Rev. Shannon Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service and at other times at the home of son, Michael Norris, 2510 Denton Valley Rd., Bristol, TN 37620. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Montgomery Cemetery in Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be Justin Norris, Michael Norris, Greg Jones, Ronnie Jones, Cecil Thomas, Hunter Jones and Damon McGuire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Free Zion Church, c/o Betty Norris, 2580 Denton Valley Rd., Bristol, TN 37620. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: SKYGXO Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 8, 2021.