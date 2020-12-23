Menu
Paul "Moose" Tuell
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Paul "Moose" Tuell

Paul "Moose" Tuell passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Paul was born on January 25, 1928, in Glade Spring, Va., to the late Austin and Lorena Tuell. He attended Glade Spring Elementary School and joined the United Stares Navy midway through his senior year in high school. Paul served on the USS Chemung in the South Pacific and at the close of World War II, his ship was part of a task force to make a good will tour around the world.

After his military service, he returned to Glade Spring and graduated from high school in 1948 and later attended Emory & Henry College. He was a member of Old Glade Presbyterian Church and loved playing sports in high school and college and later watching from the stands. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan.

Paul married Betty Jo Taylor on February 10, 1952, and moved to Alexandria, Va., in 1953, where Paul worked in private interest. That was followed by a position with the Administrative Office of the United States Courts from which he retired in 1988 as Contracting Officer of the Federal Judiciary.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Velma Blackburn and Anne LeMieux; and brothers, J.C. Tuell and Alfred A. Tuell.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Jo Tuell; sons, Richard L. Tuell and wife Tina, and John A. Tuell; grandchildren, Justin Tuell, Kristen Tuell, and their mother, Cindy Bartram, as well as Zachary Tuell, Austin Tuell, and their mother, Susan Tuell; step grandson, C.J. Pearson; and nephews and niece, Bob Blackburn and wife, Linda, Jim Tuell and wife, Debbie, and Mary Schultz and husband, Dan.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020, in Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Bird officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy. COVID-19 guidelines are to be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old Glade Presbyterian Church, Emory & Henry College, or the Alzheimer's Organization, in Mr. Tuell's name. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The family of Paul "Moose" Tuell is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery
VA
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear John and family, My sincere condolences for the loss of your father. He sounds like the kind of man who would raise you for a son. He was well loved. My prayers are with you.
Laura Garnette
December 29, 2020
Just found out about Paul's passing - my thoughts and prayers are with you in this your time of sorrow. Always enjoyed the times together with Paul talking about old times.
Ronald Sutherland
December 29, 2020
Betty, At times like this, words can't express How we feel, But WE KNOW WHERE PAUL IS. All of our Love is with you. Bobby & Lorena
Bobby Bolling
December 24, 2020
Betty- We were so saddened to hear of Paul´s passing. We always enjoyed talking with him. He had such a good sense of humor. We are praying for your family.
Mark and Cindy Davenport
December 24, 2020
Betty - we are so sorry to hear of Paul's passing. Praying for Gods comfort for you all in the days ahead.
Linda Lowe and Josh and Kelly Statzer
December 23, 2020
Betty My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I have fond memories when you and Paul lived next door to us in Fox Fire.
Barbara Griswold
December 23, 2020
One of his best games vs. Dublin long ago!
Tommy Porterfield
December 23, 2020
