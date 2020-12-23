Paul "Moose" Tuell
Paul "Moose" Tuell passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Paul was born on January 25, 1928, in Glade Spring, Va., to the late Austin and Lorena Tuell. He attended Glade Spring Elementary School and joined the United Stares Navy midway through his senior year in high school. Paul served on the USS Chemung in the South Pacific and at the close of World War II, his ship was part of a task force to make a good will tour around the world.
After his military service, he returned to Glade Spring and graduated from high school in 1948 and later attended Emory & Henry College. He was a member of Old Glade Presbyterian Church and loved playing sports in high school and college and later watching from the stands. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan.
Paul married Betty Jo Taylor on February 10, 1952, and moved to Alexandria, Va., in 1953, where Paul worked in private interest. That was followed by a position with the Administrative Office of the United States Courts from which he retired in 1988 as Contracting Officer of the Federal Judiciary.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Velma Blackburn and Anne LeMieux; and brothers, J.C. Tuell and Alfred A. Tuell.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Jo Tuell; sons, Richard L. Tuell and wife Tina, and John A. Tuell; grandchildren, Justin Tuell, Kristen Tuell, and their mother, Cindy Bartram, as well as Zachary Tuell, Austin Tuell, and their mother, Susan Tuell; step grandson, C.J. Pearson; and nephews and niece, Bob Blackburn and wife, Linda, Jim Tuell and wife, Debbie, and Mary Schultz and husband, Dan.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, 2020, in Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Bird officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy. COVID-19 guidelines are to be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old Glade Presbyterian Church, Emory & Henry College, or the Alzheimer's Organization, in Mr. Tuell's name. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Paul "Moose" Tuell is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 23, 2020.