Paul Wayne Felty
Paul Wayne Felty

September 5, 1965 - October 8, 2020

Paul Wayne Felty, age 55, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 10269 Oak Grove Rd., Bristol, Va., with Pastor Dalton Elliott officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Booher's Cemetery.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
10269 Oak Grove Rd., Bristol, Virginia
Oct
11
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
10269 Oak Grove Rd., Bristol, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry for your lose.Paul was one of my many student who rode mt bus.He was always no nice and well mannered.He will be missed by a host of family and friends.RIP Paul.
Charlene Clark
October 10, 2020