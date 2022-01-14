Pauline (Brown) Cochran



Pauline (Brown) Cochran, 86 years of age of Bristol, Va. passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the English Meadows Sr. Living in Abingdon, Va. Born in Buchanan County she was the daughter of the late James Coy and Jessie (Ratliff) Brown. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and was a retired business owner with her husband at Cochran Block INC. She loved playing golf, shopping and was a member of the Woodland Hill's Christian Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Clifford Cochran, and infant child Kyra Leigh Cochran.



Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Constance Yvonne (James Corbett) Ratliff, Grundy, Va., Gary Clifford (Bernadine) Cochran, Haysi, Va., Tamela Denise (Anthony Ray) Farmer, Virginia Beach, Va., Zachary Kevin (Charlotte Jean) Cochran, Grundy, Va.; five grandchildren, Monique Eubanks, Brandy Hay, Rhiannon Boyd, Sharayah Cochran, Nathanael Cochran; four great-grandchildren, Natalie Hay, Kade Eubanks, Ava Boyd, Quinn Eubanks; one sister, Lois Ann Shanahan; one brother, James Roger Brown. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and special friends.



Friends may call at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. till the hour of service. Funeral Services for Pauline (Brown) Cochran will be conducted on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Nick Viers officiating. Burial to follow in Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Va.



Active Pallbearers will be family and friends.



The family requests everyone to wear a mask.



We will be taking proactive measures to help prevent the spread of any potential illness. In an effort to minimize direct contact, we ask that you consider avoiding shaking hands or physical contact with the members of the family or other guests. Direct Eye Contact, Loving Words, and a Warm Smile can be as meaningful to the families as a traditional handshake or hug, especially during these difficult times. Face masks or coverings are strongly encouraged.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 14, 2022.