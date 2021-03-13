Menu
Peggy Sue Akers Carrier
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Peggy Sue Akers Carrier

June 7, 1939 - March 11, 2021

Peggy Sue Akers Carrier, age 81, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born on June 7, 1939, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Tom and Carrie Roberts Akers. Peggy was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a member of Highlands Chapel in Abingdon. Peggy loved life, traveling and going to the beach. She was an avid Nascar fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.B. Carrier; son, Barry Wayne Carrier; sisters, Mary Ruth Shaffer, Virginia Carrier, Bonnie Jenkins, and Frances Burton; and brother, John Henry Akers.

She is survived by granddaughter, Nicky Carrier; sister, Fannie Hamelink and husband, Mark; special brother-in-law, Billy and Donna Shaffer; sister-in-law, Betty Leab; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with brother-in-law, the Rev. Billy Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private at Crumley Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Thom Jones, Scott Jones, H.P. Carrier, Frances Meade, Tiffany Lamb and Shelly Bell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ballad Health Hospice House, 280 Steeles Rd., Bristol, TN 37620.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Mar
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
