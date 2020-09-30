Peggy Gerlaine Robbins Lamie
April 3, 1939 - September 29, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Peggy Gerlaine "Mammaw Gerry" Robbins Lamie, age 81, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
She was a member of Faith Fellowship Church in Chilhowie, Va. Peggy was an employee of American Furniture where she worked many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Maggie Robbins; her husband, John Lamie Sr.; son, Johnny Lamie Jr.; two brothers, Stuart Miller and James Robbins; and sister, Mabel Hayden.
She is survived by her son, David Lamie and wife, June; daughter-in-law, Kyra Shumate; four grandchildren, Jason Lamie and wife, Angie, Michelle West and husband, Derrick, Josh Lamie and wife, Kelsey, and Jeremy Lamie; five-great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Johnathan Lamie, Mason and Case West, and Andie Lamie; best friend and special sister-in-law, Katherine "Sis" Lamie; special nieces, Inga Robinson and Judy Lamie Byrd; also several other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Blevins officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to help with expences.
