Peggy Williams Hooker
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Peggy Williams Hooker

June 20, 1929 - June 5, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Peggy Williams Hooker, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home.

She was born on June 20, 1929, in Tazewell County, Virginia, a daughter of the late Bernard Brown Williams and Myrtle Duncan Williams Shamblin. She lived most of her life in the Cedar Bluff area until moving to Abingdon over 30 years ago. She was a homemaker and attended Greendale Chapel for over 30 years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Bernard Hooker and two sisters.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Henry W. Hooker of Abingdon; one daughter, Donna Hooker Carneal of Abingdon; one sister, Mary Boothroy and husband, Doyle, of Abingdon; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday June 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Greendale Chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greendale Chapel, P.O. Box 1314, Abingdon, VA 24212.

FROST FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE OF ABINGDON IS HONORED TO SERVE THE HOOKER FAMILY.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Greendale Chapel
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
