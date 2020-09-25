Menu
Peggy Ruth McReynolds Roberts
May 7, 1930 - September 24, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Peggy Ruth McReynolds Roberts, age 90, passed on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Roberts was a graduate of Cleveland High School and of the Baptist Faith. She moved to Buchanan County as a young adult and later to Abingdon in 1979.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Roberts Jr.; parents, Harry and Nannie Dotson McReynolds; son, Randall Roberts; three brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Lawson and husband, Bill Latham of Abingdon, Va.; two sons, Bill Roberts of Abingdon, Va. and Michael Roberts of Newark, N.J.; granddaughter, Rachel Waddell of Johnson City, Tenn.; two sisters, Ruby Fields of Abingdon, Va. and Mary Taylor of Warner-Robins, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Face masks are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.

Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

The family of Peggy Ruth McReynolds Roberts is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Farris

Abingdon, VA

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
FARRIS FUNERAL SERVICE INC.
