Peggy Dishman Suits
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA
Peggy Dishman Suits

CASTLEWOOD, Va.

Peggy Dishman Suits, 88, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at her home.

Peggy was born in Dante, Virginia, daughter of the late Guy Sr. and Mary Magdalene Elam Dishman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin R. Suits; two brothers, Frank Dishman and Guy Victor Dishman Jr; and two sisters, Mary Long and Wilma Sullivan.

She was an operator for C & P Telephone Company for many years in St. Paul, Virginia. She was a member of St. Paul Assembly of God Church in St. Paul where she was the Secretary and Treasurer. She served her church in many capacities, such as a Sunday School Teacher, in Vacation Bible School, in the Nursery, and the Choir. Peggy also loved to make ceramics in her shop.

She is survived by a sister, Becky Buckles and husband, Freddie, of Castlewood, Virginia; several nieces and nephews; a special little blessing, Ivy Michelle; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services for Peggy Dishman Suits will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. George Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the Rev. Ron Hager, Jerry Couch, and Kenny Wright.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests those attending the Visitation and Services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia.

The family would like to give special thanks to Caris Hospice and Wanda Cook, Home Health Nurse. Online condolences may be sent to the Suits family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
Jan
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
Castlewood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear of Aunt Peggy's passing. I know she will find peace in the arms of our heavenly father.
Kathy Suite Webb
Family
January 6, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brenda Casteel
Friend
January 4, 2022
