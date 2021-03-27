Peter Warren Arnold
June 10, 1934 - March 25, 2021
Peter W. Arnold, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Minnie South Arnold.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time in the woods. He loved spending time and sharing meals with his family and friends. Peter was a member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Arnold; two daughters, Yvonne Baldwin and husband, Ken and Sandra Rutledge; two sons, Tony Arnold and wife, Vicki and Matt Arnold and wife, Renee; two sisters, Linda Yates and husband, Ed and Joyce Rutherford and husband, John; grandchildren, Daniel Arnold, Christy Frazier, Diva Rutledge, Devin Rutledge, Dena Rutledge, Emily Baldwin, Molly Baldwin and Conor Arnold; eleven great-grandchildren; and special friends, Dick and Jennifer Norris.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ed Yates, Jerry Allison, Ken Baldwin, Dick Norris and Daniel Arnold. The service will be livestreamed via our Facebook page. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Arnold family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 27, 2021.