Peter Warren Arnold
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Peter Warren Arnold

June 10, 1934 - March 25, 2021

Peter W. Arnold, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Minnie South Arnold.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time in the woods. He loved spending time and sharing meals with his family and friends. Peter was a member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Arnold; two daughters, Yvonne Baldwin and husband, Ken and Sandra Rutledge; two sons, Tony Arnold and wife, Vicki and Matt Arnold and wife, Renee; two sisters, Linda Yates and husband, Ed and Joyce Rutherford and husband, John; grandchildren, Daniel Arnold, Christy Frazier, Diva Rutledge, Devin Rutledge, Dena Rutledge, Emily Baldwin, Molly Baldwin and Conor Arnold; eleven great-grandchildren; and special friends, Dick and Jennifer Norris.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ed Yates, Jerry Allison, Ken Baldwin, Dick Norris and Daniel Arnold. The service will be livestreamed via our Facebook page. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service.

Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com

Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Arnold family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN
Mar
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Praying for u & your family during this time
Dawn Jordan & family
April 10, 2021
Dad, you were the BEST father anyone could have ever had! I will love you always and cannot wait to see you in Heaven! Your Loving Daughter, Yvonne
Yvonne Arnold Baldwin
March 27, 2021
Yvonne, I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Doris Rutherford Hall
March 27, 2021
