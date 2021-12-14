Philip Alva Horton
February 19, 1951 - December 10, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Philip Alva Horton, 70, of Glade Spring, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on February 19, 1951, in Bethune, S.C., to William Alva Horton and Blanche Campbell Horton.
After graduating from Bethune High School, Phil moved to Newport News, Va., where he worked at the shipyard. There he learned the trade of welding which became a lifelong pursuit, taking him to Western Virginia. For many years, Phil was the owner and operator of Blue Ridge Machine and Welding in Glade Spring, Va. along with being the manager of Industrial Welding-Mach Corporation in Atkins, Va. He was a devout member of Little Rock Baptist Church in Chilhowie, Va.
Above all, Phil was a loving and devoted "Daddy" and "Papaw" to the family he loved so much.
Phil was preceded in death by his father, William Alva Horton; mother, Blanche Campbell Horton; and brother-in-law, Billy M. Robertson.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his son, Jeff Gobble (Amy); daughter, Gina Counts (David); companion, Jane Horton; grandchildren, Hali Harris (Jason), Mackensey Mumpower (Gray), Dallas Gobble and Laura Beth Gobble; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda Helms (Dick), Greta Robertson, Earl Horton (Renette), Alice Jones (Sam) and Lisa O'Cain (Pat); as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Little Rock Baptist Church in Chilhowie, Va. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Buster Mullins officiating. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Shamrock Baptist Church Cemetery in Bethune, S.C.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Gobble, Dallas Gobble, David Counts, Gray Mumpower, Horace Helms, and Jason Robertson. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who wish to donate do so to Little Rock Baptist Church or their favorite charity.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.