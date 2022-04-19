Phillip "Phil" Roger Rust
February 22, 1939 - April 16, 2022
Born in Sullivan County, Tennessee, to Thomas J. "TJ/Tom" Rust and Olive N. Malone Rust.
Graduated from Tennessee High School, Bristol, Tennessee, in 1957, having enjoyed playing trombone in the Mighty Viking Band, and where he met the love of his life and the only girl he ever dated, Hilda Ann Hutchens, who played drums. They married in 1957, and for 61 years he was a loving, dedicated, and faithful husband.
Phil graduated from East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tennessee, with a major in business, emphasis on accounting and economics. He was also a four-year member of the ROTC program, and upon graduation was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant, Army Finance Corps. He entered active duty in April 1962, at Ft. Benjamin Harrison, Indianapolis, Indiana, and was assigned to 2nd Army HQ, Ft. Mead, Maryland, where he served as officer in charge of the mechanization of military pay for seven bases.
Discharged as a 1st Lieutenant in April 1964, Phil returned to Bristol with Hilda and their two children, Susan and JR, where he served five years in the active Army reserves.
Upon moving back to Bristol, he served as comptroller, office manager, and secretary to the executive committees for Trayer Associates from 1964 until its sale in 1970.
In 1971, he served as interim consultant/project coordinator with his good friend John Robinette at Strong Robinette Bag Company.
In 1972, he was selected to learn, move, hire, and train for the move of Owens Manufacturing Company from Beckley, West Virginia, to Bristol, Virginia, serving until its sale in 1974.
In 1974, Phil became coordinator for InterCompany Accounts Payable for UNISYS until they downsized in 1978.
Phil and Hilda founded and operated Suburban Wholesale Clothing and Gateway Clothing Outlet from 1977-1992, closing due to the deep economic recession.
In 1983, Phil became the sales and modular home manager for the Hamrick Homes' seven sales centers until their closing in 1985, at which time he was hired by the Nationwide Homes' tri-cities dealer for outside sales until its phase out in 1987.
In 1987, he was selected to take over Metal Heat Treating, moving it from Mountain City, Tennessee, to Elizabethton, Tennessee, until its sale in 1989.
In 1989, God called Phil into the insurance business with Life of Virginia, where he quickly became a top producer. He was quick to earn education designations of LUTC, LUTCF, CLU, and CHFC through the American College in his first five years. He earned his Series 6, 7, and 63 securities licenses within the second year. He finished in the top ten representatives company wide, with five of his last seven years with Life of Virginia. His calling motivated him to fall in love with the financial planning process. Taking a retired agent contract in 1999, he formed an independent advisory practice, Financial Growth and Security, selling his interest to his partner, Derrick McDilda, in 2002, to form Secure Money Masters with Sam Ross, CFP, as an advanced financial and estate planning firm and investment advisory practice. Phil served as president and treasurer until his retirement in 2014 at the age of 77.
Throughout his 25 years in the financial industry, he served as treasurer and board member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors for the Northeast Tennessee chapter.
He also was a 22-year active member of the Society of Financial Professionals and Tri-City Estate Planning Council.
Phil's God-given love for people and a passion to help them make wise financial choices enabled him to qualify fifteen times for membership in the world-renowned Million Dollar Round Table, a sales organization of which only six percent of world-wide financial professionals qualify.
While Phil planned to work for only one or two companies over his career, his dedication to follow God's plan led him to several jobs, hopefully touching the lives of many while giving him the opportunity to learn and grow for the finale-his God-blessed success in his 25-year financial career helping clients with all sorts of life decisions.
Phil's work ethic was God-given and reinforced by his hard-working, frugal parents. Their lifestyles instilled in him a respect for hard work-a necessity later on for farming of their fifty-two acres for over thirty years, but only after his daily commitments to his employer had been fulfilled.
Phil received a touch from God at age eight at a summer Vacation Bible School. Upon hearing the story of David, Phil also was convicted by God to be "a man after God's own heart;' as was David.
Early in his life, God made Himself real to Phil, and placed within Phil His own love for people. In addition, he was gifted to sing Christian music, leading to his music ministry for over forty years, serving several area churches.
Phil's God-given desire to know God and His will led him to study the Bible, digging deeply to understand and apply its true meaning. Phil taught various Sunday School and Bible Study classes.
Phil was a strong believer in giving tithes and offerings to God's kingdom and the support of local churches and various ministries. He was ordained a deacon in his twenties.
He lived his faith commitment his entire lifetime; at home, school, church and work. He loved to worship God boldly and unashamedly as a fulfillment of another revelation and prophecy of God.
He loved their daughter, Susan, and their son, JR, and their granddaughter, Piper, with an undying and unwavering love. His God-given love and devotion to Hilda enabled him to serve her faithfully for over sixty-one years, even throughout her disability.
Two songs were especially meaningful to him: "How Do You Say Goodbye to Sixty Years?" and "Another Warrior is Coming Home."
Some of Phil and Hilda's awesome relationship builders were, of course, their love for God and the Bible, devotion and respect for each other according to the rules of love as taught in 1 Corinthians 13. Also in the multitude of intimate automobile excursions-both short and long durations-filled with talking, silence, music, hand-holding, ice cream, burgers, or pointing out incredible sights, especially God's creations, and many, many other emotions bound them together like glue.
Hilda graduated to her heavenly home and her new, perfect body on July 2, 2019, leaving Phil with a deep void which could never have been filled because no other lady could ever measure up to his beautiful, wonderful, loving sweetheart.
Praise God, they are together again, enjoying the heavenly bliss. If you could ask him how he is, he would surely reply with the same truth he had stated for many, many years, "I am blessed!"
The funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at First Christian Church, Bristol, Va., with the Rev. Jeremy Burden officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be private in the Glenwood Mausoleum.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 19, 2022.