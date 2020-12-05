Terry was a wonderful person who adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved life and was always in a good mood. I talked to him on Sunday night just 2 hours before he passed away. That was a huge shock but God took him quick and he did not suffer. Rest in peace Terry and you will be greatly missed by all who knew you. My love to all his family.

Donna Warren Abroguena Friend December 2, 2020