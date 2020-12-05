Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phillip Terry Pennington
1956 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1956
DIED
November 29, 2020
Phillip Terry Pennington

February 4, 1956 - November 29, 2020

MARION, Va.

Phillip Terry Pennington, formerly of Marion, Va., passed away on November 29, 2020, at his home in Sanford, Fla., surrounded by his family. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Bob Pennington, and sister-in-law, Peggy Pennington.

Terry as a youth was an exceptional multisport athlete into high school. In his adult life, he became an iron worker beginning his career at H.S. Williams Co. in Marion, Va. After moving to Fla., he finished his career at Sherry Erection of Sanford. Terry took pride in his work and was proud to have one of his daughters follow in his footsteps as an iron worker. He was a great friend to all that knew him. One of Terry's great joys in life was spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored. He will surely by missed.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Hattie Parsons Pennington; his mother, Georgia Pennington of Marion; daughters, Jennifer Bennett (Chris) of Chilhowie, Renea, Amanda, Tanya (Milt), Terigwyn, and Brandy Pennington, all of Sanford, Fla.; son, Shawn Pennington of Saltville; brothers, Gary (Kay) Pennington of Knoxville, Tenn., Randy Pennington and Jeff (Shirley) Pennington, all of Marion; 11 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Pennington family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
, Sanford, Florida
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
Praying for you and your family.
Robyn Adams
Friend
December 4, 2020
So sorry god bless you all
Junior Bogle
Friend
December 3, 2020
Terri and I are praying for you guys.
Troy Pennington
Family
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Significant_other
December 2, 2020
Terry was a wonderful person who adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved life and was always in a good mood. I talked to him on Sunday night just 2 hours before he passed away. That was a huge shock but God took him quick and he did not suffer. Rest in peace Terry and you will be greatly missed by all who knew you. My love to all his family.
Donna Warren Abroguena
Friend
December 2, 2020
So so sorry
Cheryl
December 2, 2020
Terry was a great husband and father and grandfather
He was a wonderful person to all
My brother in law also
He will be missed
Rip Terry
Linda Alling
Family
December 2, 2020
My deepest condolences
Teshae Roberts
Family
December 2, 2020
I was a neighbor of Terry's during our childhood days. He was a pleasure to be around as I'm sure he was throughout his life. My hands are lifted in prayer for his family, may God's Grace be with you today and in the tomorrows ahead.
Herman Cress
December 2, 2020
Love and Prayers being sent to the families.
Dan Tilson
December 2, 2020