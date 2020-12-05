Phillip Terry Pennington
February 4, 1956 - November 29, 2020
MARION, Va.
Phillip Terry Pennington, formerly of Marion, Va., passed away on November 29, 2020, at his home in Sanford, Fla., surrounded by his family. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Bob Pennington, and sister-in-law, Peggy Pennington.
Terry as a youth was an exceptional multisport athlete into high school. In his adult life, he became an iron worker beginning his career at H.S. Williams Co. in Marion, Va. After moving to Fla., he finished his career at Sherry Erection of Sanford. Terry took pride in his work and was proud to have one of his daughters follow in his footsteps as an iron worker. He was a great friend to all that knew him. One of Terry's great joys in life was spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored. He will surely by missed.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Hattie Parsons Pennington; his mother, Georgia Pennington of Marion; daughters, Jennifer Bennett (Chris) of Chilhowie, Renea, Amanda, Tanya (Milt), Terigwyn, and Brandy Pennington, all of Sanford, Fla.; son, Shawn Pennington of Saltville; brothers, Gary (Kay) Pennington of Knoxville, Tenn., Randy Pennington and Jeff (Shirley) Pennington, all of Marion; 11 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Pennington family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 5, 2020.