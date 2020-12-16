Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis Lambert Clemons
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Phyllis Lambert Clemons

Phyllis Lambert Clemons, 76, of Bland, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at her home. She was born September 5, 1944.

She enjoyed doing word searches and completed many puzzle books. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, especially hummingbirds. She was "Mamaw" to everyone. She loved her children and her grandchildren and she will be greatly missed by those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Raymond Clemons; her daughter, Pam Lindsey; her mother, Virginia Thompson, a brother and 2two sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald "Booger" Clemons and Randy "Bear" and Mandy Clemons; her daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Ron Duncan, and Dee and David Collins; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Donnie Dillow; and her special friend and neighbor, Betty Talbert.

Graveside services were held Friday, December 11, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Morning Star Cemetery with Pastor Duane Bailey officiating.

The Clemons family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Morning Star Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I miss my sister so very much, I no how much she loved hummingbirds so I'm leaving her a picture for she and I used to talk alot about how pretty they were.I love you Phyllis.
Shirley Dillow
March 11, 2021
I am so sad to hear about Phyllis. She always made me laugh. She was a strong woman and I know you all will miss her greatly.
Patricia Mitchell
Friend
December 10, 2020
Thoughts and many prayers for your family.
Bev Atwell
Friend
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results