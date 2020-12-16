Phyllis Lambert Clemons
Phyllis Lambert Clemons, 76, of Bland, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at her home. She was born September 5, 1944.
She enjoyed doing word searches and completed many puzzle books. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, especially hummingbirds. She was "Mamaw" to everyone. She loved her children and her grandchildren and she will be greatly missed by those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Raymond Clemons; her daughter, Pam Lindsey; her mother, Virginia Thompson, a brother and 2two sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald "Booger" Clemons and Randy "Bear" and Mandy Clemons; her daughters and sons-in-law, Mary and Ron Duncan, and Dee and David Collins; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Donnie Dillow; and her special friend and neighbor, Betty Talbert.
Graveside services were held Friday, December 11, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Morning Star Cemetery with Pastor Duane Bailey officiating.
The Clemons family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.