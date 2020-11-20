Phyllis Dye
February 8, 1937 - November 19, 2020
Phyllis Ann Dye, age 83, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home. She was born in Swords Creek, Virginia, the daughter of the late Henry Melvin and Irma Macie Whited Horton. She was a life long resident of the area and was a former seamstress at Eastern Isles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Eugene Dye; grandson, Gregory Allen Dye; sisters, Trudell Shelton, Vernell Robinette, and Doris Pearl Horton; and brothers, Henry Horton Jr., Bobby Horton, and Ace Horton.
Survivors are sons, Gary Dye and wife, Pranee, of Raeford, N.C., Douglas Dye and wife, Debbie, of Wardell, Va., Greg Dye and wife, PJ, of Richmond, Va., Tim Dye and wife, Connie, of Jewell Ridge, Va., and Dennis Dye of Honaker, Va.; brothers, Mack Horton of S.C., and Don Horton of Swords Creek, Va., eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Home Nursing Company, Inc and especially Lisa, Linda, and Wendy.
Funeral services for Phyllis Dye will be conducted Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. Mack Horton and the Rev. Dennis White officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Bill Dye, Neal Mitchell, Justin Dye, Nick Dye, Michael Walker, Nathan Dye, and Kevin Dye. Friends may call Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia.
As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and per the Commonwealth of Virginia mandate, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time on Saturday night. Facial coverings shall be worn at all times.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street Richlands, Virginia 24641
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 20, 2020.